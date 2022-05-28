Ukrainian forces on brink of retreat from Russian advances in Donbas

A withdrawal of Ukrainian troops could bring Putin closer to his goal of capturing the eastern region

Ukraine said on Friday its forces may need to retreat from their last pocket of resistance in Luhansk, and pledged to do "everything" to defend the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces.

Russia is waging an all-out war for the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up Donbas – the country's industrial heartland – where Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of carrying out a "genocide.”

A withdrawal could bring Russian President Vladimir Putin closer to his goal of capturing eastern Ukraine in full.

In his daily address to Ukrainians, Zelensky said the Russians "concentrated maximum artillery, maximum reserves in Donbas."

"There are missile strikes and aircraft attacks – everything," he said.

Pro-Russian separatists said Friday they captured the town of Lyman between Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk, on the road leading to the key cities still under Kyiv's control.

Russian forces are also closing in on Severodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk province, with conflicting reports about the extent of their advance.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday insisted that Russian forces would not be able to seize the entire region within two to three days – but said that Ukraine's troops may have to withdraw from some areas to avoid being surrounded.

"Most probably they will not seize (Luhansk), because there's enough strength and means to hold the defense," he said on Telegram.

"Maybe even to avoid encircling there might be a command to our troops to retreat,” Gaidai added, noting that 90 percent of buildings in Severodonetsk were damaged.