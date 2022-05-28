Russian forces capture strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman

Pro-Russian separatists said they established full control over the eastern Ukrainian town a day earlier

Russia's army on Saturday confirmed that it seized the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, on the road leading to two key cities still under Kyiv's control.

"Following the joint actions of the units of the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Russian armed forces, the town of Lyman has been entirely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists," Russia’s defense ministry said.

The statement confirmed reports from a day earlier that pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic established full control over Lyman.

Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to fight for the Donbas region – the country's industrial heartland – which Russia's leader Vladimir Putin has made his goal to capture.

On Friday, Ukraine said its forces may need to retreat from their last pocket of resistance in Luhansk, and pledged to do "everything" to defend the Donbas region against advancing Russian forces.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday insisted that Russian forces would not be able to seize the entire region within two to three days – but said that Ukraine's troops may have to withdraw from some areas to avoid being surrounded.