Russia won't use tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine - ambassador

Move would be contrary to Moscow’s ‘military rules’ and doctrine, envoy claims

Russia’s ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin says he doesn’t believe the Kremlin can use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine as Russia has strict rules for their use, according to the BBC.

"It has nothing to do with the current operation," Kelin was quoted as saying.

According to the ambassador, the use of nuclear weapons is only possible in case the state’s existence is threatened. Russia is believed to have 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons. That can be used at short distances on the bettliefield, as opposed to strategic nuclear bombs and missiles.

Earlier in February, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear forces on high alert and deployed nuclear submarines for drills.

The move raised serious concerns among international leaders, prompting the US to set up a strategy group creating a proper response to Russia’s possible nuclear threat.

In an interview with CNN in March the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to deny that Moscow could resort to the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier in May, it was reported that Russia was using a new generation of weapons in Ukraine capable of destroying drones.