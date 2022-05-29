EU fails to agree on Russia oil embargo, to try again Monday

The proposed sanctions on oil imports are part of the European Union's sixth sanctions package on Russia

The European Union failed on Sunday to agree on an embargo on Russian oil, but diplomats will still try to make progress ahead of a Monday-Tuesday summit.

However, a senior EU diplomat said there was "still too much detail to sort out" to hope for an agreement before leaders gather in Brussels on Monday afternoon.

The proposed sanctions on oil imports are part of the EU's sixth sanctions package on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Cutting Russia's biggest bank Sberbank off from the SWIFT messaging system; banning Russian broadcasters from the EU; and adding more people to a list of individuals whose assets are frozen and who cannot enter the EU are all assets of the package.

The whole package is being held up by Hungary, which says an oil embargo would be a body blow to its economy because it cannot quickly get oil from elsewhere. Slovakia and the Czech Republic expressed similar concerns.

Talks on the oil embargo have been going on for a month with no progress, and leaders were keen to reach an agreement for their summit to avoid looking disunited in their response to Moscow.

The European Commission proposed that the ban would apply only to Russian oil brought into the EU by tankers in order to break the deadlock.

This would allow Hungary, Slovakia, and Czechia to continue to receive oil via the Russian Druzhba pipeline.