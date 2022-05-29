Zelensky visits Ukraine's east for first time since invasion

Zelensky calls on regional leaders to 'find cool projects' to rebuild destroyed areas

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country's war-ridden east for the first time since the Russian invasion, on a trip to the Kharkiv region, from where Moscow retreated.

Zelensky's office posted a video on Telegram of him wearing a bulletproof vest and being shown heavily destroyed buildings in Kharkiv and its surroundings.

The Ukrainian leader later said he fired the local head of the SBU security service on the trip for not working to "defend" the city.

"I came, figured out, and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine of the (Kharkiv) region for the fact that he did not work on the defense of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself," Zelensky said in his daily national address.

His office said 2,229 buildings were destroyed in Kharkiv and the region.

"We will restore, rebuild, and bring back life. In Kharkiv and all other towns and villages where evil came," it said on his Telegram account.

In the video, Ukrainian soldiers showed Zelensky destroyed trucks on the side of a road going through a field.

"In this war, the occupiers are trying to squeeze out at least some result," Zelensky said in a later post.

"But they should have understood long ago that we will defend our land to the last man.”

He also met local officials – the governor of the Kharkiv region and the mayor of the city – to discuss reconstruction programs for the region.

He called on them to "find cool projects" to rebuild destroyed areas and “have a new face.”