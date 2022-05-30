Russian army suffers ‘devastating losses’ in Ukraine - UK intelligence

Casualties most significant among mid and junior officers, degrading morale, command and control

Russian forces in Ukraine are likely suffering from command and control problems due to the “devastating losses” they are taking among their junior and mid ranking officers, according to UK defense intelligence reports.

British intelligence suggests the scale of the fatalities among the younger generation of commanders might lead to morale problems, and add to the Russian army’s poor performance in combat.

Casualties are so high due to officers being forced forwards on the battlefield to exert their authority over subordinate units, placing them closer to danger.

A reliance on officers to act in junior commander roles - as opposed to the Western military style of entrusting such duties to non-commissioned officers - is exasperating these losses. Meaning Russian troops are likely “to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders,” UK defense officials claim.

Last week, Russian lawmakers passed a law to remove the upper age limit for contractual service in the military in an attempt to boost recruiting without declaring mobilization.

Earlier in May, the New York Times reported that 400 Russian soldiers alone died trying to cross the Siversky Donetsk river near the strategic town of Severodonetsk. Ukraine’s officials reported on Monday that Russian forces have entered the city and are now advancing to its center.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not reported on losses since late March. Back then the official numbers said that 1,351 Russian service personnel were killed and 3,825 wounded.

Both Ukrainian and Western intelligence repeatedly reported much higher figures.

In April Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted in an interview with Sky News channel that Russia suffered “significant losses” in Ukraine, saying the casualties were “a huge tragedy” for the country.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops in the country’s northeastern region, near the city of Kharkiv - the first time he ventured from Kyiv since the invasion began in February.

Just weeks ago Kharkiv was under Russian attack, but civilians there are trying to recover their lives since the Kremlin’s forces were pushed into retreat by a Ukrainian counter attack in the area.

Meanwhile, the Russian army continues its push further south in the Donbas region, gaining ground around strategic cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.