Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia

Last year’s harvest exported to Russia from Kherson under new authorities

Russia’s appointed administration in the occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine announced it is starting to sell last year’s grain harvest to Russia, TASS reported.

“There is a place to put [new crops], although, of course, there is a lot of grain here. Now people are partially exporting it, as we agreed with buyers from the Russian Federation,” Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Military-Civilian Administration, was quoted as saying.

He specified that he was referring to selling the grain that was harvested for exportation. Stremousov also said that the region’s authorities are discussing supplying sunflower seeds to both local and Russian factories for oil production.

In April the Russian military appointed a new loyal administration in the occupied Kherson region which had already announced it was preparing to hold a “referendum” on joining Russia.

Ukraine is the second largest supplier of wheat for the UN World Food Programme. UN officials have repeatedly raised concerns over the consequences of Russia's invasion for the countries that rely on Ukraine’s wheat and grain exports. The latest International Monetary Fund report already indicated the devastating effect that the Russia-Ukraine war had on food prices in the Middle East and north Africa.

Last week assistant director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, Doug Klain, said in an interview to i24NEWS that Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s seaports was aimed at crippling the country’s economy and taking the world “hostage” by initiating a food supply crisis.