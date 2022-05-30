Nearly 60% of refugees returned to Ukraine - Interior Ministry’s Advisor

Official says 4.8m Ukrainians who fled the war returned home

Approximately 4.8 million people, which amounts to nearly 60 percent of the total number of Ukrainian refugees who left the country due to Russia's invasion, returned to Ukraine, Advisor to Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister Viktor Andrusiv wrote in a Telegram post.

According to him, up to 7.6 million people have left Ukraine since the end of February. Andrusiv suggested that the number of Ukrainians returning to the country would gradually increase due to unfavorable conditions for refugees abroad.

“In most cases, you have to rent expensive housing or live in a gym of sorts. Finding a qualified job is also difficult, because you need to know the language and on top of that at a professional level. That is why there is no need to be afraid that the Ukrainians will not return home,” the official said.

The latest UN report estimated the number of Ukrainian refugees that fled the country since February 24 is 6.8m with nearly a million of them leaving to Russia. Earlier in May, the US Pentagon confirmed Ukraine’s reports that refugees from occupied regions of the country are being taken to Russia against their will.

Israel also welcomed Ukrainian refugees recently expanding their visas and granting them the right to work. Over 28,000 Ukrainians have entered the country since late February.