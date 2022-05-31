Ukrainian court sentences two Russian soldiers to 11.5 years

Soldiers were put on trial for war crimes after shelling a school

The Ukrainian court in Kotelva sentenced two Russian soldiers - Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov - to 11.5 years in prison each for “violating laws and customs of war,” RIA Novosti reported.

“The court ruled that Bobykin was guilty as charged and is sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison… Ivanov was found guilty… and is sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison,” the judge’s decision stated.

Both soldiers served in Russian artillery units and pleaded guilty during the trial. They were accused of shelling civilian objects in the Kharkiv region which led to the destruction of a school in Dergachi village.

The prosecution asked for the maximum sentence under this article of Ukraine’s law, amounting to 12 years in prison. The defense insisted on the minimum sentence, which stands at eight years.

Earlier in May, another Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin was sentenced to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian.

Shortly after that Russian officials announced that they will not consider captive swaps until Ukrainian servicemen are put on trial.