Pro-Russian separatists to form merchant fleet from ships seized in occupied Mariupol

First ship carrying metal left Mariupol since Russian occupation

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic announced they will nationalize foreign ships docked in the occupied Ukrainian port of Mariupol to create its own merchant fleet.

The head of the DPR Denis Pushilin told journalists legal decisions will be made to justify the move.

“Part of the [local] courts will pass into the jurisdiction of the DPR. Appropriate decisions have already been made on this. These ships will be renamed. The flags that will be on them are also already clear,” said Pushilin.

According to Russia’s head of the National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev reported that six foreign vessels remained in the port of Mariupol: Tsarevna (Bulgarian), Azburg (Dominican Republic), Smarta (Liberian), Blue Star (Panaman), Azov Concorde (Turkish), Lady Augusta (Jamaican). The official claimed that the ship-owning countries did not take measures to withdraw these ships from the port.

Also on Tuesday, Denis Pushilin announced in a Telegram post that a ship left Mariupol for the first time since Russia occupied the city. It headed to Russia carrying metal sheets.

"Today 2,500 tons of hot-rolled sheets left the port of Mariupol. The ship headed for (the Russian city of) Rostov," the head of the pro-Russian separatist territory wrote.

The Ukrainian side responded by saying that shipment of metal from Mariupol amounted to looting. Earlier this month Russia declared full control of Mariupol after Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel plant. Since then Russian authorities reported that the port was demined and reopened to commercial vessels.