Russia to allow Ukraine’s wheat ships into Mediterranean if waters demined - FM

Russian FM Lavrov says it’s up to West, Ukraine to resolve food crisis

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists that the Russian navy will ensure safe passage of ships carrying Ukraine’s wheat export supplies into the Mediterranean Sea if Ukraine demines its territorial waters, TASS reports.

“If the demining problem is resolved, and we have been drawing the attention of our Western colleagues to it for weeks, then in the open sea Russian naval forces will ensure unhindered passage of these ships to the Mediterranean sea and further to their destinations,” Lavrov was quoted as saying during his visit to Bahrain.

He added that it was up to the West and Ukraine to resolve the food crisis that was caused by Ukrainian wheat and grain supplies being blocked in sea ports occupied by the Russian army.

Lavrov accused Western countries of “doing PR on food security issues” and creating “artificial problems”' referring to foreign ports being closed to Russian ships as part of sanctions over Moscow’s invasion in Ukraine.

Earlier last week, the UN voiced concerns over the growing food crisis caused by the war as Russia and Ukraine account for nearly 30 percent of the world’s wheat supply.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of thwarting humanitarian corridors for civilians trying to leave the warzone. Kyiv’s officials in turn called out Moscow for numerous cases of shelling civilians during negotiated evacuations.

Earlier on Monday, French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed in a Russian bombardment that hit a humanitarian bus evacuating civilians near the eastern city of Severodonetsk.