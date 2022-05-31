Study: Majority of Arabs do not care about Ukraine-Russia war

'The politics and dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine are far too complicated for a lot of the audiences'

A new poll conducted by Arab News - YouGov found that the majority of people across the Middle East and North Africa do not care about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The survey was carried out among 7,835 people across 14 countries between April 26 and May 4, asking them where they stand in Ukraine war.

Among those asked, 18 percent sided with Ukraine and 16 percent with Russia.

Yet, 66 percent of respondents opted to take "no stance," signaling that they didn't care about the war.

However, experts say that there are reasons why they should.

“It does seem like it is taking place so far away,” said Abeer Etefa, the Cairo-based senior spokeswoman for the UN World Food Program in the Middle East and North Africa, told Arab News.

“But also, the politics and dynamics of the conflict in Ukraine are far too complicated for a lot of the audiences in this region.”

Indifference peaked in Jordan and Algeria with 74 percent and in Saudi Arabia with 71 percent.

“We are seeing a very big gap between how Americans and Europeans see this conflict, and how it’s viewed in other parts of the world,” said Richard Gowan, UN director of the Brussels-based International Crisis Group, to Arab News.

“One key issue is that many people in the Arab world see this as NATO pitched against Russia, and the reality is that you’re not going to be able to turn around suspicions of NATO and the US in the Middle East and North Africa any time soon.”