Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defense minister in Ukraine

'Let all those war ministers gathering in Kyiv think... about what it would be like to wake up in Moscow'

A senior Russian lawmaker suggested kidnapping a NATO defense minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning on what "orders" the West is giving Kyiv.

Oleg Morozov, first elected to the Russian parliament in 1993 and a member of the dominant United Russia party, said the supply of Western arms to Ukraine posed a direct threat to Russia and might require Moscow to review its military aims.

"You know, perhaps it is a fantastical plot that I have brewing... that in the near future, at some stage, a war minister of some NATO country will go by train to Kyiv to talk with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky," Morozov told the "60 Minutes" talk show on Rossiya-1 state TV late on Monday, according to Reuters.

"But he would not get there. And would wake up somewhere in Moscow," Morozov said.

"You mean we abduct them?" TV host Olga Skabeyeva, one of the most pro-Kremlin journalists on television, asked with a smile.

"Yes. And then we would sort out who gave which order for what, who is responsible for what exactly," Morozov said. "It is not such a mythical picture... There are new rules in the world now. Let all those war ministers gathering in Kyiv think a little about what it would be like to wake up in Moscow."

Reuters could not reach either Morozov nor Skabeyeva for comment.