US to send advanced rockets, longer range missiles to Ukraine

US president says the rockets will help Ukraine force Russia to negotiate

US President Joe Biden promised to provide Ukraine with more advanced rockets and munitions in order to give Kyiv “the strongest possible position at the negotiating table” with Moscow.

“We will continue providing Ukraine with advanced weaponry, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, powerful artillery and precision rocket systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, Mi-17 helicopters and ammunition,” Biden wrote in an op-ed piece in the New York Times.

The US president stressed that like Ukraine’s leader Volodymir Zelensky he believes the ongoing conflict with Russia should be resolved through diplomacy but noted that “every negotiation reflects the facts on the ground.”

“That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine,” Biden concluded.

The advanced artillery rocket systems provided by the US can strike with precision at Russian targets as far away as 50 miles. They will be part of a $700 million weapons package expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, Joe Biden announced that the US will not provide Ukraine with rocket systems with a range of about 185 miles that can reach into Russia, as the White House is cautious of being drawn into direct conflict with Moscow. The US officials said Kyiv gave assurances the missiles wouldn’t be used to strike Russian cities.

Some 20 countries have already committed to sending military help to Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian aggression since late February.

However, on Wednesday the Swiss government vetoed Denmark's request to send Swiss-made armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. According to the Swiss media, the reason behind the ban is the country’s neutrality policy that prohibits supplying arms to conflict zones.