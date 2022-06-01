Russian troops close to capturing strategic city of Severodonetsk

If Russia takes over the city it will control most of Luhansk region

The Russian army is gaining ground in the key city of Severodonetsk in the east of Ukraine after weeks of intense fighting.

According to the regional governor Serhiy Haiday’s estimates, Russian troops currently control nearly 70 percent of the city. He added that 90 percent of Severodonetsk was destroyed by shelling and evacuation efforts for civilians were stopped.

Severodonetsk became a key target for the Russian army after it was forced to withdraw from the Kyiv region. The city is situated on the north-east bank of the Seversky Donetsk river that Russian troops had been trying to cross for weeks, losing nearly 400 soldiers, according to the New York Times.

Severodonetsk is known as Ukraine’s chemical production center with the country’s largest chemical plant “Severodonetsky Azot.” The constant shelling of the city was feared to lead to a major ecological accident as Russia's bombs hit a nitric acid tank.

Residents of another strategic city of Donetsk region that recently fell under a full Russian occupation, Mariupol, are still struggling without electricity and access to water. According to the city’s mayor Vadim Boychenko, local residents are being forced by the pro-Russian separatist troops from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic to clear the debris and bury the dead in exchange for water.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview to Newsmax that Ukrainian forces are losing 60-100 servicemen daily in the fight for the Donbas.

“The situation in the east of the country is very difficult. Between 60 to 100 soldiers are killed daily and around 500 soldiers are wounded in battles,” said Zelensky.

If Russian forces claim Severodonetsk it can proclaim victory over nearly all of the Luhansk region. The offensive in Donbas entered its most fierce stage as the EU leaders were discussing a Russian oil ban.

US President Joe Biden has also touched on the serious situation in Donbas in his recent op-ed piece for the New York Times where he committed to supplying Ukraine with advanced rockets to give Kyiv the needed leverage in negotiations with Moscow.