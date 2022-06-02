Poland cuts food, transport, housing benefits for Ukrainian refugees

Over 3.6m Ukrainians fled Russia's invasion and remain in Poland

Poland is withdrawing special benefits that were introduced to support Ukrainian refugees, including payments to hosting households and free public transport.

Under the law adopted in March, Polish households that are hosting Ukrainian refugees were entitled to daily payments of $7 (40 zloty) to cover food and residence expenses. Poland’s deputy interior minister Pawel Szefernaker announced that the measure will no longer be available.

“We will not be extending this allowance because we are convinced that many people in Poland are able to become independent and adapt,” Szefernaker was quoted by TVP Info.

The payments will be cut starting from July 1. Exceptions will be made for disabled refugees, pregnant women and mothers of many children.

In addition, starting from June 1, free municipal public transport, as well as free train travel, became unavailable for Ukrainian refugees in many major cities, including the Polish capital Warsaw and the second largest city – Krakow. However, in Wroclaw free transport tickets will be offered to Ukrainians until July.

According to the UN’s latest report, over 6.8m Ukrainians had to flee the country after the Russian invasion with 3.6m of them currently staying in Poland.

On May 28, Pawel Szefernaker told Polskie Radio Koszalin that Poland has not received $154.5m that EU countries have previously agreed to allocate to cover the needs of Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Minister’s Advisor Viktor Andrusiv announced that nearly 60 percent of refugees who fled the country after February 24 returned to Ukraine.