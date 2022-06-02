Ukraine accuses Russia of forcibly deporting over 200,000 children

Zelensky calls out Moscow for ‘most heinous war crime’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of forcibly deporting more than 200,000 children from the country's occupied territories since the war began.

In his latest address to the nation on Thursday night, Zelensky called deportation of Ukrainian orphans and children separated from their parents, “one of Russia’s most heinous war crimes.”

“The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people, but to make deportees forget about Ukraine and not be able to return,” said Ukraine’s president as quoted by The New York Times.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 259,819 children have been evacuated from Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Moscow repeatedly denied Kyiv’s claims that people were brought to Russia by force stating that refugees are crossing the border voluntarily despite many reports that the evacuated Ukrainians are being sent to the so-called filtration camps and interrogated.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky said during his address to lawmakers in Luxembourg that about 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory is now under the control of Russian troops. He added that the occupied territory amounts to over 48,000 square miles which is “much greater” than the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg combined.