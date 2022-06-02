Putin treated for advanced cancer in April - US report

US intelligence report also indicates there was an assassination attempt on the Russian leader in March

Russian President Vladimir Putin underwent treatment in April for advanced cancer according to a classified US report, sources told Newsweek.

Three US intelligence officials from different government agencies who read the report confirmed to the American weekly news magazine the details.

The US intelligence community's fourth comprehensive assessment at the end of May also confirmed that there was an assassination attempt on the Russian leader in March, the officials said.

Putin has been increasingly isolated in the months following his military invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

There has been much speculation as to his motivation for invading the neighboring country, including his health condition.

According to the Newsweek report, the high-level officials are concerned that Putin is increasingly paranoid about holding on to power, but also stressed that it makes the prospects of nuclear war unlikely.

"Putin's grip is strong but no longer absolute," one of the senior intelligence officers said.

"The jockeying inside the Kremlin has never been more intense during his rule, everyone sensing that the end is near."