Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warns Ukraine's allies they need to brace for a grueling 'war of attrition'

Ukraine marked 100 days since Russia's invasion on Friday with fighting raging across the east of the country, where Moscow's forces are tightening their grip on the Donbas.

The somber milestone came as Kyiv announced Moscow was now in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of the Donbas seized in 2014.

After being repelled from around the capital, Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops set their sights on capturing eastern Ukraine, prompting warnings the war could drag on.

Following White House talks with US President Joe Biden, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine's allies needed to brace for a grueling "war of attrition."

Despite a slower than expected advance, Moscow's forces are making progress – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told Luxembourg lawmakers about 20 percent of Ukrainian territory was now in Russian hands.

Zelensky added that he expects to receive more weapons from allies: "We are expecting more good news on weapon supplies from other partners... We are working to bring the supply of modern combat systems to a much higher level.”

Since Russia's February 24 invasion, thousands of people have been killed and millions forced to flee. On the battlefield, up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying every day, according to Zelensky.

Street battles are raging in the industrial hub of Severodonetsk in Luhansk, part of the Donbas.

Russia already controls about 80 percent of the strategic city, but its defenders are putting up stiff resistance, with Luhansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday vowing Ukrainian forces will fight "until the end.”

According to Russian news agencies, Russia’s Pacific Fleet also recently launched a week-long series of exercises with more than 40 ships and up to 20 aircraft taking part.