Zelensky visits front line Zaporizhzhia region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, hotly contested by Russia's military.

A video address released early Monday said he met with the local mayors, secret service and leaders from the local police and military, including the head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh.

Starukh told him that more than 60 percent of the region is under control of Russia, according to a statement several hours earlier.

Fighting caused 77 settlements in Zaporizhzhia to be cut off from electricity, and destroyed 2,701 infrastructure facilities, he said, of which almost 700 have been rebuilt.

“I want to thank you for your great work, for your service, for protecting all of us, our state,” Zelensky told Starukh.

Zelensky said he met with “some mayors of the temporarily occupied territories,” as well as Mariupol residents who managed to flee the city with their lives.

Zelensky said many people came from areas taken over by Russia, and that Ukraine must “focus on solving their problems, providing them with housing,” as well as their employment.

“I am proud of everyone whom I met, whom I shook hands with, with whom I communicated, whom I supported,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the fighting spilled into the streets of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine as Russia renewed its assault on the capital city Kyiv.