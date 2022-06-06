Russia strikes Kyiv, Putin warns West on missile supplies

Sunday’s attack was the first big strike on the Ukrainian capital since late April

Kyiv was hit by Russian missiles for the first time in over a month on Sunday, while Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin warned that he would target new regions if western nations supplied Ukraine with longer-range missiles.

Sunday’s attack was the first big strike on the Ukrainian capital since late April, when a journalist died in a missile barrage.

After the latest attack on Kyiv, one person was hospitalized and there were no immediate reports of deaths. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works, while Moscow said it destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries.

The strike was a sudden reminder of war in Kyiv where normal life largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.

Russia is focusing its campaign on front lines in Ukraine’s east and south, although occasionally it strikes elsewhere in what it calls an operation to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.

The United States said last week that it would send new, advanced medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine.

In response, Putin warned of going after new targets in longer-range missiles were sent to Kyiv, the TASS news agency reported.

If Washington were to deliver longer-range rockets, "we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” Putin said. He dismissed the impact of Western drones, saying Russia was "cracking them like nuts.”

Despite Putin’s warnings, the United Kingdom announced on Monday that it would send long-range missile systems to Ukraine.