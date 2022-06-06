Russia seeks buyers for stolen Ukraine grain in Africa – US officials

Three Russian cargo ships reportedly left Ukraine with plundered grain

US diplomats sent an alert to 14 countries, mostly in Africa, warning that the Kremlin is trying to sell cargoes of grain from ships sailing from occupied Ukrainian ports.

The alert was issued by Washington in Mid-May, according to the New York Times. The report claims that three Russian cargo vessels were leaving ports near Ukraine carrying grain supplies that were blocked in sea ports for weeks, despite the UN and world leaders asking Moscow to allow the grain to be exported to avoid a global food crisis.

African countries are the most vulnerable to the grain shortage as they rely on Ukraine as one of their main suppliers. The UN has already warned of possible famine in the low-income states of the region if the grain supply issue is not resolved in the near future.

Ukraine previously accused Russia of stealing 500,000 tons of Ukrainian wheat since the beginning of the invasion. The plundered supplies are said to be taken to the annexed Crimea and later uploaded to Russian ships.

Earlier last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow will allow ships with grain to exit occupied sea ports into the Mediterranean Sea if Ukraine demines its territorial waters. In the meantime the pro-Russian military administration of the occupied Kherson region announced that it started exporting Ukrainian grain to Russian cities.