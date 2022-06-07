Russia returns bodies of Mariupol defenders to Ukraine

2500 soldiers surrendered at Azovstal remain in Russian captivity

Russia began returning bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed while defending the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol for nearly three months.

The remains of 160 fighters were brought to Kyiv to conduct DNA tests, according to AP. At least 52 of the deceased served in the Azov Battalion labeled by Moscow as a ‘fascist organization.” It is still unclear how many more bodies of Ukrainian servicemen remain inside Azovstal, which was heavily bombed by Russian forces for weeks.

The siege of Azovstal in the strategic port city of Mariupol ended on May 17 with what Ukrainian officials called “evacuation” of its defenders promising that 2500 surrendered soldiers will soon be swapped for Russian prisoners of war. However, Russia’s Foreign Ministry later announced captives will be put on trial prior to considering possible exchanges.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to concerns regarding the fate of Azovstal captives saying it was not in Russia’s interest to torture Mariupol defenders because they had become “public prisoners.”

After capturing Mariupol, the Russian army shifted focus to gaining control over another Ukrainian stronghold - an eastern city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region of Donbas. Despite Ukrainian troops being outnumbered by Russian forces, intense street fighting continues on Tuesday with local officials stating the situation is changing “every hour.”