Moscow chief rabbi flees amid refusal to support war

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt left country a short time after invasion of Ukraine began

Moscow's chief rabbi has left Russia.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt was reportedly under pressure by Russian authorities to publicly support the war in Ukraine.

He left the Russian capital a short time after Russia started its invasion, or what it calls its "special operation," some three months ago.

In an official statement, he said he returned to Israel to be with his sick father. However, officials who attended the annual Conference of European Rabbis in Munich revealed that the rabbi was under heavy pressure to support Russia's invasion.

Goldschmidt is president of the Conference of European Rabbis. The rabbi served in Moscow for the last 33 years at the Moscow Choral Synagogue.

In the first few weeks after departing Russia, Goldschmidt stayed in different Eastern European capitals, assisting Jewish refugees fleeing the military assault on Ukraine before traveling to Israel.

Goldschmidt is reportedly afraid to return to Moscow due to his efforts in recent months to help refugees escaping from Ukraine.