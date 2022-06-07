Russia punishes officers for sending conscripts to Ukraine

'About 600 conscript soldiers were drawn into the special military operation, all of whom returned'

Russia prosecuted around a dozen army officers after it was revealed that hundreds of conscripts were sent to fight in Ukraine, a military prosecutor said Tuesday.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin denies that Moscow is using conscripts – young men who are drafted by the state to serve in the army – the defense ministry acknowledged in March that some were mistakenly sent to invade Ukraine.

"According to the supervision of the Western Military District... about 600 conscript soldiers were drawn into the special military operation, all of whom returned as soon as possible," prosecutor Arthur Yegiev said, speaking to Russia's upper house of parliament.

Yegiev added that the officers who “allowed this to happen” faced disciplinary proceedings, including the prospect of dismissal.

The issue of conscripts' involvement in the war is highly sensitive in Russia. Although Russia stopped publishing statistics about how many of its soldiers have died in Ukraine, estimates are in the thousands.

Some associations representing mothers of Russian soldiers raised concerns about conscripts being drafted to fight despite a lack of adequate training.

All sides in the Ukraine conflict have systems of conscription, where young people are required by law to do military service, as is the case in Israel.

Moscow sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24 as part of what it calls a “special military operation” to demilitarize its neighboring country and rid it of nationalists who threaten its Russian-speaking population.