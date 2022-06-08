Zelensky: ‘Book of Executioners’ will detail Russian war crimes in Ukraine

'These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians'

Ukraine will launch a “Book of Executioners” system to collate evidence of war crimes that Kyiv accuses Russia of committing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday.

According to Ukrainian prosecutors, more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects were registered since Moscow started its offensive in late February.

"Next week, a special publication is to be launched - 'The Book of Executioners' - an information system to collect confirmation of data about war criminals, criminals from the Russian army," Zelensky said in a video address.

Ukraine’s leader noted that it would be a key element in his long withstanding pledge to bring to account Russian servicemen who committed what authorities describe as murders, rapes, and looting.

"These are concrete facts about concrete individuals guilty of concrete cruel crimes against Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

He cited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where investigators found what they say is evidence of mass executions.

Russia says it has gone out of its way to avoid targeting civilians in its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian officials specifically dismissed pictures of events in Bucha as "fabrications" staged by Ukrainian authorities after Russian forces left the town at the end of March.

Separately, the World Bank’s executive board approved $1.49 billion of additional funding for Ukraine on Tuesday to help pay wages for government and social workers – bringing the bank’s total support to over $4b.