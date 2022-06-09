Ukraine: ‘Brutal’ battle over Donbas, worsening global impacts

For people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution

The battle for the Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk is brutal and will determine the fate of the Donbas region, said the country’s leader as Russian troops seek to “liberate” Ukraine’s breakaway eastern region.

"This is a very brutal battle, very tough, perhaps one of the most difficult throughout this war," Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

"Severodonetsk remains the epicenter of the encounter in Donbas... That is where the fate of our Donbas is being decided now," he added.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres said that the consequences for the world of Russia’s assault are worsening, with 1.6 billion people likely to be affected.

“For people around the world, the war is threatening to unleash an unprecedented wave of hunger and destitution, leaving social and economic chaos in its wake,” the Secretary-General said, presenting the United Nation's second report on the repercussions of the conflict.

He added that while this year's food crisis is "about lack of access," next year's "could be about lack of food."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1534675322448355329 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The UN report estimated that 94 countries are "severely exposed to at least one dimension of the crisis and unable to cope with it."

It indicated that the war may increase the number of food-insecure people by 47 million in 2022 – bringing it to 323 million by the end of the year – and estimated that up to 58 million more Africans may fall into poverty this year.

Extreme poverty in the Middle East and North Africa could increase by 2.8 million people in 2022, while in South Asia, 500 million people are at risk, according to the report.

Back in Severodonetsk, artillery shelling has turned the city in Ukraine's Luhansk province into a bombed-out wasteland. Ukrainian fighters pulled back to the city's outskirts, but have vowed to fight for as long as possible.