Ukraine losing on the frontlines, relies on Western arms

Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia's invasion, according to US military sources.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's army and its defense industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment – small arms, tanks, howitzers, and other weapons not interchangeable with those of neighbors to the west.

Now, Ukraine is losing against Russia on the frontlines, and is completely reliant on weapons wielded by the United States and NATO allies.

“This is an artillery war,” said Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

The future will be decided on the frontlines, Skibitsky told The Guardian, “and we are losing in terms of artillery.”

“Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us,” he continued.

“Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our western partners have given us about 10 percent of what they have.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week that between 60 and 100 of his soldiers were dying each day, despite "holding on" in the flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk where intense street battles could determine the fate of the Donbas region.

Soldiers on Ukraine's frontlines painted a similar picture to The Guardian.

Skibitsky emphasized the need for the West to supply Ukraine with long-range rocket systems to destroy far-away Russian artillery pieces, something US President Joe Biden previously said Washington wouldn’t do.

Ukraine is expected to ask Western allies for a list of weapons and defensive equipment at a contact group meeting with NATO in Belgium next week.