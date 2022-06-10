France says ready to help operation allowing Odessa port access

The port is subject to a de facto blockade by Russia

France is ready to assist in an operation to allow safe access to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odessa, an advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

"We are at the disposal of the parties to put in place an operation which would allow access in complete safety to the port of Odessa, in other words for boats to pass through despite the fact that the sea is mined," said the advisor, who asked not to be named.

The port is subject to a de facto blockade by Russia, and grain is waiting to be exported amid mounting fears of global food shortages, especially in developing countries.

Macron will travel to Ukraine's neighbors Moldova and Romania next week but no date had been set for a visit by Macron to Kyiv, the advisor said.

France wants "victory for Ukraine," the advisor added, after Macron sparked controversy by suggesting Russia should not be humiliated.

Russia's invasion has put European countries on edge, and nine of them urged NATO on Friday to beef up its eastern flank.

The meeting of the leaders of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia was held in the Romanian capital Bucharest less than three weeks ahead of a NATO summit meeting in Madrid.