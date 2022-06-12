Thieves smuggling Ukrainian treasures into Russia

'These items are visually stunning, and there are now so many reports of thefts... it is a strategy'

A gang of thieves is smuggling valuable, historic artifacts out of Ukraine into Russia, according to a team of archaeologists, historians, and digital imaging specialists.

“There is now very strong evidence this is a purposive Russian move, with specific paintings and ornaments targeted and taken out to Russia,” said Brian Daniels, an anthropologist working with the international team tracking the thefts.

Daniels and his team, from a lab in Virginia of the southeastern United States, are monitoring the looting and destruction of cultural targets in Ukraine under a Russian invasion.

They are said to have detected patterns in the crimes, The Guardian reported.

The thefts focus heavily on precious Scythian gold – high-worth ancient filigree pieces, often depicting animals. They were produced by tribes in central Asia and eastern Europe, in an area once known as Scythia.

AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky The IV century B.C. golden pectoral, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king's burial mound, in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 30, 2021.

“These items are visually stunning, and there are now so many reports of thefts it is evident that it is a strategy,” said Daniels.

"The Ukrainians, of course, are also very keen that we establish a list of stolen items.”

Daniels told The Observer that it was hard to tell whether cultural significance or the monetary value was the motivation behind the thefts.

“There is a possibility it is all part of undermining the identity of Ukraine as a separate country by implying legitimate Russian ownership of all their exhibits,” he said.