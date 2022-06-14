German howitzers soon to be ready for use in Ukraine - defense minister

Announcement came as Ukraine's President Zelensky pleaded for arms

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday Ukrainian troops would soon complete their training on German howitzers and the weapons could be sent to Ukraine.

Germany announced it would send seven Pazerhaubitze 2000s - armoured howitzer 2000 - to Ukraine earlier in May. Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Berlin for setting a "precedent" and overcoming a "psychological barrier" by delivering heavy weapons to Kyiv.

Germany earlier faced criticism for delaying the promised arms supplies to Ukraine that has been battling Russia’s outnumbering forces for over three months now. Last week a spokesperson for the German government said Berlin has never given a fixed date for the arms delivery but wanted to “deliver as soon as possible.”

Over 20 Western countries have promised Kyiv to supply NATO-standard weapons but deploying them is taking time with complex arms requiring for the personnel to be trained to use them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky once again pleaded for heavy weapons to be supplied to Ukraine as its army is fighting Russia’s latest fierce offensive in the Donbas. In recent weeks Moscow focused its forces on encircling the key city of Severodonetsk where the last bridge that allowed residents to escape was destroyed on Tuesday.

Zelensky said the cost of the battle was “simply terrifying” urging Western allies to speed up the deliveries. "We just need enough weapons to ensure all of this. Our partners have them," he said.

Among items needed by the Ukrainian army the country’s presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak listed hundreds of howitzers, tanks and armored vehicles.

Last week, Ukraine's defense minister said up to 100 Ukrainian troops were being killed by the Russian army every day.