Xi tells Putin China will keep backing Russia on ‘sovereignty, security’

China 'willing to continue to offer mutual support' to Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call Wednesday that Beijing would keep backing Moscow on “sovereignty and security”.

China is "willing to continue to offer mutual support (to Russia) on issues concerning core interests and major concerns such as sovereignty and security," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

It was the second reported call between the two leaders since Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on February 24. China has refused to condemn Moscow's aggression against the neighboring country and has been accused of providing diplomatic cover for Russia by blasting Western sanctions and arms sales to Kyiv.

According to CCTV, Xi praised the "good momentum of development" in bilateral relations since the start of the year "in the face of global turmoil and changes." Beijing was willing to "intensify strategic coordination between the two countries," Xi reportedly said.

China was ready to "strengthen communication and coordination" with Russia in international organizations and "push the international order and global governance towards more just and reasonable development," he added.

The European Union and the United States have warned that any backing from Beijing for Russia's war in Ukraine, or help for Moscow to dodge Western sanctions, would damage ties with China. Beijing is Russia's largest trading partner, with trade volumes last year hitting $147 billion, according to Chinese customs data, up more than 30 percent in 2019.

The two sides last week unveiled the first road bridge linking the two countries, connecting the far eastern Russian city of Blagoveshchensk with the northern Chinese city of Heihe. Xi, who has described Putin as an "old friend," also invited his Russian counterpart to the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics in early February.

Earlier in May, China and Russia held the first joint military exercises since the start of the Ukraine war.