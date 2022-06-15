Aid package to include anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, rounds for howitzers

US President Joe Biden in a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday announced a new aid package of $1b in weaponry.

"I informed President Zelensky that the United States is providing another $1b in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems," Biden said in a statement after the 41-minute call.

The president also promised an additional $225m in humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian people, including safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and healthcare, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items.

The weapons aid package would include anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets and rounds for howitzers, according to Reuters. The aid could be split into two categories - defense articles transferred from the US stocks and other weapons funded by a separate program authorized by the Congress, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Three sources reportedly confirmed that US President Joe Biden was expected to announce more than $350m worth of weapons, including rockets for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems which have already been supplied to Ukraine, and artillery rounds for M777 howitzers.

The second package estimated at over $650m is said to include ground based Harpoon anti-ship missile launcher capabilities, secure radios, night vision and training. The rocket artillery in this aid package would have the same range as previous US rocket shipments.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged European allies to step up arms shipments to Ukraine.

"We can't afford to let up and we can't lose steam. The stakes are too high. Ukraine is facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield," Austin told a meeting of allies at NATO headquarters in Brussels as quoted by AFP.

Earlier in May, the White House committed to provide Ukraine with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems under conditions that Kyiv would not use them to hit targets inside Russian territory to avoid escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly urged the US and other Western allies for speedy deliveries of weapons amid Russia's intensified offensive in Donbas region. Earlier today, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Anna Malyar said the country only received 10 percent of the military aid that it has asked for from Western leaders.