Bodies of local Ukrainians still being discovered outside of Kyiv

At least 1000 bodies of civilians discovered in the area around Bucha - with new discoveries ongoing

Almost three months after Russian soldiers withdrew from towns and villages neighboring Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, bodies of local citizens are still being discovered, The Guardian reported.

At least 1000 bodies of civilians have been found in the area around Bucha since the Russian retreat, with many of them buried in mass graves, the daily reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536729984982732806 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

One man’s body was found next to a police checkpoint used by Russian soldiers. Local men stumbled across it while plowing a field near Zahaltsy, a small village west of the Ukrainian capital.

“All signs indicate that this man was murdered by Russian soldiers. We have found more bodies around checkpoints in this area,” Vyacheslav Tsyliuryk, the head of the local police unit, told The Guardian.

“We believe this person was heading towards his home when he was shot,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1538891952460013568 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukrainian police believe that the death of the citizens can be attributed to the Russian soldiers, stating that around 650 of the bodies found were shot in what they consider as executions, the daily reported.

Already in April, satellite images showed the brutality of Russian forces in Ukraine as mass graves were discovered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv.

In May, Ukraine sentenced the Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison after he was found guilty of shooting dead an unarmed 62-year-old man as he was riding his bicycle down a village road.

Russia still denies that its troops targeted civilians during the invasion; however, Ukraine claims that over 11,000 crimes may have occurred, according to the BBC.

On Tuesday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the launching of a task force to help “identify, apprehend, and prosecute” those involved in war crimes in war-torn Ukraine.