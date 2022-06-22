Half Russian separatist force in Ukraine dead or wounded - UK intel

Donetsk's proxy militia lost 55 percent of its original force

Russian separatist forces in Donbas region of Ukraine suffered heavy casualties, UK intelligence officials reported on Wednesday.

The casualties suffered by Donetsk's proxy militia were said to amount to 55 percent of its original force. UK military intelligence said Russia was planning to deploy a large number of reserve units to Donbas to cover the losses. It added that it was likely that the proxy forces were equipped with "outdated weapons and equipment."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1539473242678779905 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While Moscow doesn’t disclose the death toll of its military personnel deployed to Ukraine, the human rights ombudsman in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said last week that 2,128 of its forces were killed and 8,897 wounded. Earlier this week, the proxy administration of self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic announced it was offering one-year contracts to foreign mercenaries to join its forces, according to BBC.

Moscow is currently focused on conquering the neighboring region of Luhansk with heavy fighting underway near the city of Lysychansk. Regional governor Serhiy Haidai reported “colossal destruction” of the infrastructure both in Lysychansk and its twin city Severodonetsk, where he described the situation as “hell” with Ukrainian forces only controlling the territory of Azot chemical plant.

Last month, a former proxy official Yevgeniy Mikhailov said that untrained reservists from Donetsk were sent to the front line because Russia had stopped deploying conscripts. In recent weeks reports of civilians from the occupied territories being forcefully conscripted into the militia intensified.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s SBU security service cited a captive, who was mobilized by the Russian army against his will in April. According to him, while many men have been hiding in their apartments for weeks avoiding being taken to the front line, the occupation forces staged gas leaks in apartment buildings forcing people to leave their homes.