Israel reopens Kyiv embassy for first time since start of war

Diplomatic staff had initially relocated to Lviv in western Ukraine at the start of Russia's military invasion

Israel's embassy in Kyiv reopened this week for the first time since the Russian invasion began.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the embassy in the Ukrainian capital resumed service on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide consular services.

More than 80 people were able to benefit from the services, after several months when the embassy had moved to Lviv, a city in the west of the country deemed safer.

“An Israeli diplomatic presence in Kyiv is very important. It is also an additional sign of Israel's support for Ukraine,” Ambassador Michael Brodsky said.

The Foreign Ministry said consular services in Kyiv and Lviv would be opened alternately upon prior arrangement and registration of applicants.

Israel announced its intention to reopen the Kyiv embassy in May after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US Embassy would restart operations. The US flag was raised again in Kyiv on May 18.

Israeli embassy staff initially relocated to Lviv before leaving the country entirely — moving to the Polish border city of Przemysl where they assisted Israeli citizens attempting to leave the country at the border crossings.