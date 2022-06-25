Ukraine forces retreat from key battleground city

The retreat marks the biggest reversal for Ukraine since the loss of the southern port of Mariupol in May

Ukrainian forces were ordered on Friday to withdraw from the key battleground city of Severodonetsk after weeks of fierce street fighting – a move to limit more casualties and regroup, but seen by Russia as a significant victory.

Officials in Ukraine said there was little left to defend in the bombed-out eastern city, where hundreds of civilians remain trapped in a chemical plant.

The retreat order came four months to the day since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine, sending tens of thousands of troops over the border and unleashing a conflict that has killed thousands and uprooted millions.

"Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there does not make sense," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on Ukrainian television.

The withdrawal marks the biggest reversal for Ukraine since the loss of the southern port of Mariupol in May.

Russia’s latest advances seem to be bringing the Kremlin closer to taking full control of the eastern Luhansk region, one of Moscow’s stated war objectives. The stage is also now set for Severodonetsk’s twin city of Lysychansk to be the next main focus of fighting.

Oleksiy Arestovych, an advisor to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the orderly withdrawal was a good thing in that it broke with a Soviet and post-Soviet military tradition to never retreat, whatever the circumstances.

He said Ukraine's military learned the hard lesson of trying to defend positions at all costs during battles with pro-Russian forces in 2014.

"Now, for the first time, we have a precedent where our boys retreated in an orderly fashion," he said.