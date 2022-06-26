Disillusionment creeps in for Ukraine volunteers amid brutality

'They fought in Afghanistan or in Iraq and say they aren't ready' for what they face in Ukraine

Foreign fighters who joined Ukrainian forces battling Russia's invasion are shocked by the brutality of the war and some say that disillusionment is creeping in.

"They fought in Afghanistan or in Iraq and say they aren't ready" for what they face in Ukraine, says Polak, of his Western comrades who have signed up to fight.

Polak – whose nationality AFP is withholding to protect his anonymity – estimated there are "perhaps several hundred" foreign fighters who took up arms for Kyiv since the invasion began on February 24.

Russia is stepping up missile strikes in Ukraine, hitting an apartment block and kindergarten on Sunday in strikes that US President Joe Biden condemned as “barbarism.” According to Reuters, one person died and six were hurt in the strikes.

"Honestly, we have quite a few cowards" serving in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine, he said, speaking at a supermarket cafe at Kramatorsk in the eastern Donbas region to which Russia lays claim.

"Sometimes after the first fighting exchanges, they will say, 'we aren't prepared for that,' and they go home," said Polak, offering a rare insight into the experiences of foreign citizens who joined up.

He indicated a wide mix of nationalities in the Legion – "Canadians, Georgians, Croatians.” But he noted that they were not trained to fight in a war involving artillery attacks.