Russian missile hits busy shopping mall in central Ukraine

Two confirmed dead, with local officials warning of heavy casualties

A Russian missile hit a "busy" shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, killing and wounding people, local authorities said, adding that the toll could be very heavy.

Ukraine's Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, confirmed on his Telegram account that at least two people were killed in the attack and another 20 were wounded, with nine in serious condition.

Tymoshenko said that rescue operations were continuing.

"Occupiers fired a missile at a mall where more than a thousand civilians were present. The mall is on fire and rescuers are fighting the fire. The number of casualties is impossible to imagine," the regional governor, Dmytro Lunine, said on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed the hit on his Telegram account, saying the site posed “no danger to the Russian army."

“No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers. Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on its part.”