Nearly 90% of Ukrainians say giving territories to Russia to reach peace ‘unacceptable’ - poll

66 percent of Ukrainians believe their country will succeed in driving Russia out of occupied territory

Only three percent of Ukrainians said they would agree to grant Russia control of occupied territories in exchange for peace, while 89 percent found it unacceptable, according to a poll conducted at the University of Chicago.

When asked to evaluate the possibility of the war ending by “granting Russia control over some parts of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia after February 24”, the majority of Ukrainians opposed the idea. Regarding the territories that Moscow occupied before the full-scale invasion, 81 percent of respondents said it was also unacceptable to give them away to achieve peace agreement.

The poll, which was conducted between June 9-13, 2022, revealed that 66 percent of Ukrainians believe their country will succeed in driving Russia out of the territory occupied after the start of the invasion, Meanwhile 53 percent were positive about freeing the whole of Donbas and Crimea.

Ukrainians also praised President Zelensky for leading the country’s fight against Russia’s invasion with 78 percent of respondents saying that he handles it “very well” or “somewhat well.” Zelensky received even more recognition for his relations with Western countries with 80 percent of Ukrainians approving of his actions.

Kyiv announced on Wednesday that 144 Ukrainian soldiers, including defenders of Azovstal steelplant in Mariupol, were freed in a prisoner exchange with Moscow.

"This is the largest exchange since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Of the 144 freed, 95 are Azovstal defenders," the main intelligence directorate of Ukraine's defense ministry said on Telegram.

It added that 43 of the freed servicemen belonged to the Azov regiment, which Russia considers a “neo-Nazi organisation” and has previously said its soldiers should face trial. Denis Pushilin, the head of Russian forces in the self-proclaimed People’s Donetsk Republic confirmed the exchange.

Earlier in May, more than 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered after holding out for three months under siege at the Azovstal in heavily bombed Mariupol. Zelensky promised they would be returned home under an exchange procedure.