Russian forces withdraw from Black Sea's strategic Snake Island

Russia said Thursday it pulled its forces from Ukraine's Snake Island, calling it a "goodwill gesture" to allow Kyiv to export agricultural products.

"On June 30, as a gesture of goodwill, the Russian armed forces completed their tasks on Snake Island and withdrew a garrison stationed there," the defense ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after Ukraine launched several raids on Russian forces on the Black Sea island.

Snake Island, which Russia occupied on the first day of its invasion, achieved fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship's demand for their surrender.

The Russian defense ministry said the withdrawal was aimed at demonstrating to the world that "Russia is not impeding UN efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor to ship agricultural products from Ukraine."

Moscow added that the "ball is now in Ukraine's court," accusing the pro-Western country of having still not demined its Black Sea coast.

Ukraine's southern military command wrote on Facebook that following a successful operation involving missile and artillery units, Russian forces evacuated from Snake Island in two boats.

"KABOOM! No Russian troops on the Snake Island anymore. Our armed forces did a great job," Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing its grain, contributing to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in Ukrainian ports.