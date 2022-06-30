US: Biden announces additional $800m in new weapons for Ukraine

White House pledges to support Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’ to defeat Russia

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced $800 million in new weapons for Ukraine and said Washington will support Kyiv "as long as it takes" in its war against Russia.

"We intend to announce more than $800 million more" for air defense, artillery, counter battery systems and other weaponry, Biden was quoted as saying by AFP on the last day of the NATO summit in Spain.

He added that Western support would be maintained as long as necessary and expressed confidence that Moscow would not achieve victory.

"We are going to stick with Ukraine, and all of the (NATO) alliance are going to stick with Ukraine, as long as it takes to make sure they are not defeated by Russia," he said.

"Ukraine has already dealt a severe blow to Russia," Biden noted, adding that he did not "know how it's going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine."

Earlier on Tuesday, the US leader stressed the importance of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling it a "key moment" for the transatlantic unity that "shattered every norm in place since World War II."

Biden also vowed to reinforce Europe's defenses with new deployments of US troops, ships and planes to the region.

On Monday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance decided to boost high-readiness forces to "well over 300,000" troops to strengthen their defenses in response to Moscow's aggression in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in return condemned NATO's "imperial ambitions," accusing the bloc of attempts to assert its "supremacy" through the Ukraine conflict.