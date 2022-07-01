21 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa suburb

30 others injured in attack on a residential area

Russian missile attacks on residential buildings near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 21 people, including two children, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.

The missiles struck the two buildings in the town of Sergiyvka about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the Black Sea port of Odessa, which became a strategic flashpoint in the now more than four-month-old war.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kirill Tymoshenko, said the death toll included two children.

A spokesman for the Odesa regional government, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app that another 30 had been injured.

Ukrainian news reports said the target of the missile attack was a multi-story apartment building and a recreational area.