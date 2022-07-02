US announces more missiles, ammunition for Ukraine

$820 million in additional weapons and ammunition

The Pentagon announced Friday $820 million in additional weapons and ammunition for Ukraine as it battles Russian forces along the eastern and southern fronts.

The 14th package of armaments for Ukraine forces includes two air defense systems, more ammunition for the Himars precision rocket launchers the US began supplying in June, up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, and four additional counter-artillery radars.

The air defense systems, known as NASAMS, are a short and medium-range surface-to-air missile system developed by Raytheon and Norway's Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

The remote-operated launchers are to help Ukraine forces defend against piloted and drone aircraft and cruise missiles.

"The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements," said Defense Department Press Secretary Todd Breasseale in a statement.

The Pentagon "recognizes Norway's cooperation to enable the historic provision by the United States of modern air defense systems that will help Ukraine defend against Russia's brutal air attacks," he added.

The new package of arms, which draw on the US military's own stockpiles, took to $6.9 billion the total amount provided by Washington to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.