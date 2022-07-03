Russia claims key Ukraine city, accuses Kyiv of missile strikes

Moscow says that forces have captured Lysychansk and entire frontline Luhansk region

Russia claimed on Sunday to have captured the strategic Ukrainian city of Lysychansk and the entire frontline Luhansk region which would mark a decisive breakthrough for Moscow's forces seeking control of the country's east.

The mayor of Sloviansk, 45 miles west of Lysychansk, reported on Sunday that "many" people were killed in fresh bombardment by the advancing Russian forces.

The development came as Belarus said it intercepted missiles fired by Kyiv and Russia reported that Ukraine launched three cluster missiles at Belgorod, killing four people.

Lysychansk had been the last major city in the Luhansk area of ​​the Donbas still in Ukrainian hands and its capture would signal a deeper push into the eastern region, Moscow's focus since retreating from Kyiv.

On Saturday, there were conflicting reports about Lysychansk's status with Ukraine denying Moscow's claim to have encircled the entire city, located across the river from neighboring Severodonetsk which Russian forces seized last week.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claim that Lysychansk has fallen following days of intense clashes.

"Sergei Shoigu has informed the commander in chief of the Russian armed forces, Vladimir Putin, of the liberation of the People's Republic of Luhansk," the defense ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

A few minutes prior to the announcement, which AFP has not verified, a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry had said fighting was ongoing in Lysychansk and that Ukrainian forces were "completely" surrounded.