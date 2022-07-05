Dramatic move could impact thousands of Russian Jews trying to immigrate to Israel

Russia has ordered the Jewish Agency to halt all operations in the country amid rising tensions between Moscow and Jerusalem over the war in Ukraine, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Jewish Agency officials confirmed to the newspaper that a letter was received from the Russian government earlier this week.

"As part of the work of the Jewish Agency's delegation in Russia, we are occasionally required to make certain adjustments, as required by authorities," The Jewish Agency told JPost.

"The contacts with the authorities take place continuously, with the aim of continuing our activities in accordance with the rules set by the competent bodies. Even nowadays, such a dialogue takes place."

The Jewish Agency's Jerusalem headquarters is reportedly considering its response in consultation with Israel's Foreign Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office.

The dramatic move comes during a time of increasing tensions over Jerusalem's position on Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, with the latest example on Monday when Russia's Foreign Ministry called Israel's airstrikes in Syria unacceptable and demanded an unconditional cessation of the attacks.

The Jewish Agency promotes and facilitates aliyah (Jewish immigration to Israel) and the order could impact thousands of Russian Jews waiting to make aliyah.