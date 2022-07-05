Over 40 countries sign accord to rebuild Ukraine

The Lugano Declaration includes a set of seven founding principles for Ukraine’s reconstruction

The United States, Japan, and Europe’s leading economies are among more than 40 countries that signed the Lugano Declaration on Tuesday, aimed at raising funds to rebuild war-torn Ukraine.

Lugano, which contains a set of seven founding principles for Ukraine’s reconstruction, is named after the Swiss town, where Kyiv’s allies met for a two-day conference to decide on the country’s recovery plan. The declaration aiming to raise hundreds of billions of dollars is “the first step of a long journey,” Switzerland’s President Ignazio Cassis was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told participants of the conference that his country’s recovery "is already estimated at $750 billion."

He added that the key source of future reconstruction should be “the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs.” According to Shmyhal, such assets frozen by foreign states as part of sanctions imposed against Moscow already amounted to $300-500 billion.

While Ukraine’s allies confirmed their commitment to aid Kyiv in recovering the country’s infrastructure that has been heavily destroyed by Russian bombings, they called on political and economic reforms to be made.

"The rule of law must be systematically strengthened and corruption eradicated," the declaration stated.

As Ukraine was previously ranked among the world's most corrupt countries by Transparency International, the issue of accountability is viewed among the most pressing by the states that agreed to provide considerable financial aid.