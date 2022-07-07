Putin says Russia has not started campaign in Ukraine 'in earnest'

'Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv and its Western allies that Moscow has not even started its military campaign in Ukraine "in earnest."

"Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet," he told senior lawmakers. "At the same time we are not refusing to hold peace negotiations but those who are refusing should know that it will be harder to come to an agreement with us" at a later stage.

Putin added that the West could try to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" and said Moscow's intervention in Ukraine marked a shift to a "multi-polar world."

"Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can you say here? Let them try," Putin said. He also accused "the collective West" of unleashing a "war" in Ukraine.

Earlier on Tuesday, more than 40 countries, including the United States, Japan, and Europe’s leading economies, signed the Lugano Declaration, aimed at raising billions of dollars to rebuild war-torn Ukraine. The country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine's recovery from the Russian invasion "is already estimated at $750 billion."

Russian forces left a trail of destruction Thursday while seeking to push deeper into the eastern Donbas region. A Russian air strike in the industrial city of Kramatorsk left at least one dead and several others wounded earlier in the day. The head of Ukraine's battled-scarred Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko announced before the strike on Kramatorsk that Russian bombardments had killed at least seven people over the past 24 hours.