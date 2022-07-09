Ukrainian authorities blame Russian-backed separatists for killing over 50 vulnerable citizens

Two weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Kremlin-backed rebels attacked a nursing home in the eastern Luhansk region, reportedly killing over 50 civilians, a travesty that the United Nations said should be partly blamed on Ukraine.

The March 11 assault started a fire that spread throughout the facility, trapping dozens of elderly and disabled patients – many of whom were bedridden – without running water or electricity, AP News reported.

While a small number of patients and staff managed to escape into a nearby forest, Ukrainian authorities blamed and accused Russian forces of killing more than 50 vulnerable civilians.

However, a new report by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) said Ukrainian armed forces bear a significant, if not equal, share of responsibility for the attack in Stara Krasnyanka, which lies some 360 miles southeast of Kyiv.

According to the report, Ukrainian soldiers took up positions inside the retirement home a few days before the attack, putting a target on the building. At least 22 of the 71 patients survived the onslaught, but the exact number of those killed remains unknown, the UN said.

The OHCHR does not conclude that Ukrainian soldiers nor Moscow-backed separatists committed a war crime, but it did highlight that the incident was emblematic of the UN office’s concerns about the potential use of “human shields” to prevent military operations in certain areas.