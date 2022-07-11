US accuses Russia of antisemitism over Ukraine ‘denazification’ claim

'Kremlin is detracting from critically important global efforts to combat antisemitism'

The US State Department prepared a dossier set to be released on Monday that accuses Moscow of antisemitism and exploiting the suffering of the Holocaust survivors by labeling its war against Ukraine as “denazification” operation.

The dossier is set to be published on the US State Department website under the “Disarming Disinformation” section dedicated to revealing Russian disinformation about its invasion of Ukraine. The publication will appear ahead of the UN Security Council session scheduled to be held on Monday and initiated by Moscow to support its denazification claim.

“To serve its predatory ends, the Kremlin is exploiting the suffering and sacrifice of all those who lived through World War II and survived the Holocaust,” the dossier was quoted as saying by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, which obtained the document in advance.

“In the process, the Kremlin is detracting from critically important global efforts to combat antisemitism and is instead propagating one of antisemitism’s most insidious forms, Holocaust distortion,” the three-page document states.

The dossier quotes historians and Holocaust remembrance organizations, including Israel’s Yad Vashem, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

“The Kremlin falsely claims the worst Nazis were actually Jews, and seeks to downplay the role of antisemitism in Nazi ideology,” the dossier says, referring to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statement made earlier in May, suggesting that “the worst antisemites are Jews themselves” and that “Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

The document emphasizes that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky lost his family during the Holocaust and cites Israeli officials who condemned Lavrov’s remarks. Russia's President Vladimir Putin later apologized for his minister's comments.